GARDEN CITY—Laverne Severseike, 86, of Garden City, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 2-4 p.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church, 102 S. Main St., Roland. Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church. Burial will take place in the Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery in Garden City. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines at all functions. Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Laverne and his family.