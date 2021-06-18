PARKERSBURG-Shirley Darlene Bergman, 94, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 21, at the Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to family to be designated later. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.