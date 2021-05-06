PARKERSBURG—Vernon “Vern” Albert Simon, 86, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, after a short battle with cancer. A private family memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 11. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Redman Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to the family and will be donated in memory of Vern. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.