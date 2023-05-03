RADCLIFFE-Ardis Skartvedt, 93, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home, 201 E Minnie, Radcliffe, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Radcliffe.
Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 601 Isabelle, Radcliffe, IA 50230.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Ardis and her family.