RADCLIFFE-Lauri Stanerson, 86, of Radcliffe, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. The remains of Lauri and her late husband, Stan, will be inurned at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter on Monday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Radcliffe American Legion Auxiliary. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.