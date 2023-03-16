IOWA FALLS-Brandon Stockdale, 28, of Denver, Colorado and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away at his home in Denver on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Following the lunch at the church, a celebration of life will follow at Highland Golf Club. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.