CEDAR FALLS—Gerrick Stotser, 45, of Cedar Falls, died early Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, as a result of being struck by an automobile while riding his bicycle on the 1800 block of Greenhill Road in Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roxxy, 314 Main St., Suite B, Cedar Falls. A Prayer Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is helping care for Gerrick and his family. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.