DES MOINES-Steven Stratemeyer, 41, of Des Moines, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, July 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. A funeral service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, Hubbard Historical Society or Salem United Methodist Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.