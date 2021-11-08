IOWA FALLS-Deana Sudtelgte, 42, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the River’s Edge Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest with a family inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the church. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Deana and her family.