CEDAR FALLS-J Arnold "Arnie" Swanson, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines from natural causes. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Christian Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. A family visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to benefit the Aplington-Parkersburg Dollars for Scholars for academic scholarships.