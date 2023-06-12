PARKERSBURG-Susan “Sue” Ann Tapper, age 74, wife of Vernon Tapper, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, of natural causes.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 13 at the Reformed Church of Stout, with burial in the Reformed Church of Stout Cemetery, both in Stout, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.