PARKERSBURG-Doreen Ann Thorne, 91, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Grand JiVanté in Ackley, of natural causes.
Private family services will be Monday, April 24, at the First Congregational Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
A public celebration of life open house will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, April 23, at the First Congregational Church in Parkersburg.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.