IONE, Calif.-Harold L. Timmer, age 87, of Ione, California, formerly of Parkersburg, Iowa, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with Pastor Russell Boersma from the Christian Reformed Church officiating. Full Military Rites will be provided by Parkersburg American Legion Post #285.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Harold’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
