HUBBARD—William Tintjer, 92, of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church or the Hubbard Care Center. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.