ELLSWORTH—Victor Tjarks, 64, passed away at his home in Ellsworth. A private family funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Community Church of Kamrar. Burial will follow in the Buckeye Cemetery. The Governor's mandate on social distancing and the wearing of masks must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.