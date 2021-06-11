HUBBARD—MaryLou Topp, 87, of Hubbard, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the St. John's United Methodist Church, Radcliffe. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the Sherman Township Cemetery, rural Hubbard.
For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for MaryLou and her family.