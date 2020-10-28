RADCLIFFE—Steven Topp, 62, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home in Radcliffe. A flowing visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening, Oct. 30, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe. A public graveside funeral service will be held at Sherman Township Cemetery, rural Hubbard, on Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. Those attending the graveside service are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The wearing of masks and the respect of social distancing guidelines are encouraged at both functions. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.