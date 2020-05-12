PARKERSBURG—Theodore “Ted” Henry Tuitjer Jr., 87, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center. Ted was cremated in accordance with his wishes. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Ted Tuitjer. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.