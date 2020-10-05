APLINGTON-Grayce Maggie Ubben, 97, of Aplington, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington, from natural causes. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.