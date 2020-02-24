PARKERSBURG-Delbert Lee Uhlenhopp, 75, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.