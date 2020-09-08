ELLSWORTH—Paul Valde, 96, of Ellsworth, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City. A flowing visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Buckeye Cemetery. Please bring your lawn chair. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines respected at both functions. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice in memory of Paul Valde. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.obits