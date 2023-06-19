WEST DES MOINES-Lisa Brinkmeyer Van Deventer, age 48, of West Des Moines, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A visitation was held Sunday, June 18 2-8 p.m. at the South Hardin Middle School Gymnasium, Hubbard.
Memorial services were held on Monday, June 19 at the South Hardin Middle School Gymnasium, Hubbard, with burial at the Hubbard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa Brinkmeyer Women’s Basketball Endowed Fund, benefiting the Drake Women’s Basketball at: https://alumni.drake.edu/giveonline. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Lisa and her family.