HUBBARD—Joan VanDornum, 87, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A graveside service will be held at the Hubbard Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines respected. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Swimming Pool Fund or the Hubbard Library. The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com .