PARKERSBURG-B. Gene Venenga, age 81, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, from natural causes.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home, and one hour before services.
Memorials may be directed to Parkersburg Chirstian Reformed Church or Parkersburg American Legion Post #285.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
