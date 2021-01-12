PARKERSBURG—Leona L. Wallbaum, 104, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. Public funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Bethel Lutheran Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Friends will be asked to wear masks and remain six feet apart while attending the visitation. Public visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.