CEDAR FALLS—Jakie Walters, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall in rural Aplington, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at Hitesville Gospel Hall. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.