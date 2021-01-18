STOUT—Ann Arlene Weber, 90, of Stout, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at her home in Stout, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stout Gospel Hall and one hour before services at the church. Friends will be asked to wear masks and remain six feet apart while attending the visitation and funeral. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.