RADCLIFFE-Shirley Whitney, 92, formerly of Radcliffe, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Eden Crest at Green Meadows in Johnston.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-2 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church in Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m. at the St. John's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to organizations that touched Shirley’s family: The Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, and Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.