ELDORA—Ilene Wiley, 90, formerly of Eldora, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, due to congestive heart failure at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with family by her side. Due to the COVID virus, the family will hold a private service this summer and looks forward to a celebration of Ilene’s life with family and friends at a later time. In place of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1105 Washington St., Eldora, IA 50627. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is assisting with the arrangements.
