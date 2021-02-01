IOWA FALLS—Jerry Williams, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family to be designated to the Lighthouse Center of Hope in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Jerry and his family.