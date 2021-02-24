APLINGTON—James Richard Willis, 73, of Aplington, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.