RADCLIFFE—Wilma Wykle, 92, of Radcliffe, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of the arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.