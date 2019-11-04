Deborah Kay Robbins, 68, of Iowa Falls, passed away at her home in Iowa Falls on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with a private burial in the St. Mark Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Her greatest joys in her life were all of the animals that she loved. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society.
Debbie was born on July 22, 1951, in Hampton, Iowa, to Edward and Dolores (Modderman) Robbins. She graduated from the Iowa Falls High School in the class of 1969.