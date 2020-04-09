RADCLIFFE—DelRina Spindler, 81, of Radcliffe, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center of end stage Alzheimer's Disease. In cooperation with the Governor's ruling a funeral service will not be held at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, at the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family does plan to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com . Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements