IOWA FALLS - Dena Boor, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Graveside inurnment will follow at the Northlawn Memory Gardens. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Dena and her family.
Dena Boor was born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Dumont, Iowa, to Heini and Tilly (Gruis) Miller. She attended school in Ackley, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Gerald L. Boor on Sept. 8, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Dena worked for the Popejoy Post Office for 17 years. She enjoyed dancing and anything and everything dance related.