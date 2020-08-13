ALDEN- Dennis "Bud" Nelson, 93, of Alden, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Alden Cemetery. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Dennis Keith Nelson was born March 19, 1927, to Frank and Leona (Morrow) Nelson on the farm between Popejoy and Alden. Dennis graduated from Popejoy High School in the class of 1944 that had only 12 students in the class. He pitched baseball for the high school team. After high school, Dennis joined the United State Navy. He served from 1944-1946 and was in at the time of the Japan CB’s. Dennis met his future wife, Joanne Mardick, at the Princess Café in Iowa Falls and they later married on March 7, 1948, in Alden. Dennis served on the school board for over 10 years.