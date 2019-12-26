UNION—Dennis Faris, 70, of Union, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora. Burial will follow in the Sheppard Cemetery, rural Union. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 614 Washington St., Eldora, IA 50627; American Legion Walter Sayer Post #182; Union Public Library, 406 Commercial St., Union, IA 50258; or the Union Whitten Hustlers 4-H Club. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Dennis and his family. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com