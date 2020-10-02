Judith Marie DeVilder (Harms), 67, of Eldora, formerly of Alden, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home in Eldora. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Creps Chapel in Eldora. A private funeral and inurnment will be held Oct. 3 for the family. Memorials may be directed to the family and memories of Judy can be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Judy was born on Dec. 17, 1952, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Delmar W. Harms and Mary L. (Nott) Harms. During her time at Alden High School, Judy received all conference honors in basketball and softball in addition to graduating Salutatorian in 1971. Following high school, Judy attended Iowa State University where she graduated in 1976 with a major in social work. After college, Judy started her career in DHS Services for the State of Iowa. Judy worked for the child protective agency for 32 years, and devoted her career to making children’s lives better throughout the state.