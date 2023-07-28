ACKLEY - Annamae Diemer, 99, of Ackley, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Ackley with burial in West Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice, Hansen Family Hospital or Grand JiVante. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Annamae Hartkopp Diemer was born on Sept. 3, 1925, to Frank and Martha (Klein) Hartkopp in rural Franklin County near Burdette. Annamae married Kenneth Diemer on Oct. 24, 1942, they had one daughter, Darlene. They started farming southeast of Ackley until Kenneth passed away in August of 1969. Annamae moved to Ackley and went to work at the Presbyterian Home for 25 years. She made a million quilts and gave them to anyone who asked.
Annamae is survived by her daughter Darlene (Paul) Rotgers of Ackley; grandchildren: Timothy (Michele) of Ackley, Rhonda (Dale) Rotgers Hedrick of Altoona and Shawn (Kelley) Rotgers of Ackley; nine great-grandchildren: Kenny, Erica, Rebecca, Nicole, Ryan, Brandon, KaiCee, Trinity and Jenna; and four great-great-grandchildren: Molly, Devyn, AnDru and Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; brothers: Arnold, Ernie, Willie and Marvin Hartkopp; and sisters Dorothea Teske, Bettie LaRue, Margaret Mitterer and Martha Parker.