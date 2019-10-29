IOWA FALLS
Dallas Diemer, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Dallas and his family.
Dallas “Dally” Arnold Diemer was born Dec. 24, 1940, to Raymond and Watchie (Schoon) Diemer at their family home in Franklin County. He attended Iowa Falls schools. On Feb. 7, 1960, Dallas was united in marriage to Patricia Chaplin at the First Congregational Church in Iowa Falls. Dallas was a lifelong farmer. He also worked as a machinist at Auto Parts wholesales and for Farmland Foods for 24 years.
Dallas was passionate about Ford vehicles, fast pitch softball, snowmobiling, motorcycling and farming. His greatest love was for his family and those he surrounded himself with. He always made sure his family and friends were taken care of. He is most remembered for his incredible sense of humor, quick wit and generous heart and hands.
Dallas Arnold Diemer is survived by his wife, Patricia Diemer of Iowa Falls, Iowa; daughters, Teresa (Bryce) Knudsen of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Shelly (Todd) Pember of Janesville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Amity (Todd) Van Loh, Tricia (Luke) Pickering, Melissa Madole, Miranda Madole, Miriah (Jeff) Madole, Ashley Knudsen, Alexis Knudsen; great-grandchildren, Ryne, Gage, Devin, Kenzleigh and Valerie.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Lon Frerichs; five brothers; six sisters; his parents, Raymond and Watchie Diemer; parents-in-law, Lloyd and Greta Chaplin; and many nieces and nephews.
Dallas Diemer, 78, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Dallas and his family.
Dallas “Dally” Arnold Diemer was born Dec. 24, 1940, to Raymond and Watchie (Schoon) Diemer at their family home in Franklin County. He attended Iowa Falls schools. On Feb. 7, 1960, Dallas was united in marriage to Patricia Chaplin at the First Congregational Church in Iowa Falls. Dallas was a lifelong farmer. He also worked as a machinist at Auto Parts wholesales and for Farmland Foods for 24 years.
Dallas was passionate about Ford vehicles, fast pitch softball, snowmobiling, motorcycling and farming. His greatest love was for his family and those he surrounded himself with. He always made sure his family and friends were taken care of. He is most remembered for his incredible sense of humor, quick wit and generous heart and hands.
Dallas Arnold Diemer is survived by his wife, Patricia Diemer of Iowa Falls, Iowa; daughters, Teresa (Bryce) Knudsen of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Shelly (Todd) Pember of Janesville, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Amity (Todd) Van Loh, Tricia (Luke) Pickering, Melissa Madole, Miranda Madole, Miriah (Jeff) Madole, Ashley Knudsen, Alexis Knudsen; great-grandchildren, Ryne, Gage, Devin, Kenzleigh and Valerie.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Lon Frerichs; five brothers; six sisters; his parents, Raymond and Watchie Diemer; parents-in-law, Lloyd and Greta Chaplin; and many nieces and nephews.