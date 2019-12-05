UNION—Donald "Don" Beach, 85, of Union, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at UPH Grinnell Regional in Grinnell.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence. Burial will be in the New Providence Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.