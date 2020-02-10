IOWA FALLS - Donald Rude, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Donald and his family. Donald is the husband of JoAnn Rude and the father of Corey Rude, both of Iowa Falls.
Donald Richard Rude was born June 16, 1935, to Harry and Alvira (Braland) Rude in Hamilton County. He graduated from Jewell High School. On May 6, 1958, Donald was united in marriage to JoAnn Marilyn Kinnear at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Jewell. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. Donald was a bricklayer for 50 years. He also sold antiques and collectables at flea markets in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin for 50 years.