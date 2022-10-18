IOWA FALLS - Charlotte Donelson, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 14. A celebration of life will be held at United Church of Christ in Alden Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately following.
Charlotte was born on April 26, 1946 in Iowa Falls to Eldon and Blaine Topp. She attended Alden High School and later studied at the University of Northern Iowa.
In 1966, Charlotte married Bill Donelson at the United Methodist Church in Alden. They would go on to have two children: Carmen and Ryan. Charlotte loved being a mother. In 1970, Charlotte became a bookkeeper at Campbell’s Supply Company in Iowa Falls. She made many friendships with her co-workers through the years.
In 1990, The Donelson family relocated to Vernon, Texas. She went on to work at Wright Brand Foods where she loved her job and the friendships she made there. She and Bill would eventually retire in the Georgetown, Texas area so they could be close to their children and grandchildren.
Charlotte enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in Florida where she cherished walks along the bay, shopping with her girlfriends and watching game shows. Back in Georgetown, Charlotte loved attending San Gabriel Presbyterian Church with her friends on Sunday morning. She could often be found working puzzles and reading in her sunroom, while her beloved Yorkie, Winnie, sat by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Blaine Topp and her step-father, George Kennedy of Buckeye, Iowa.
She is survived by husband of 56 years, Bill; daughter, Carmen and her husband, George and their children: Sam, Ben, Will, Nicholas and Gracie; son, Ryan and his wife, Maura and their daughters: Claire and Caroline; sister, Marlys Thomas of Alden and brother Dean Topp of Dallas, Texas.
Charlotte loved to laugh and we will greatly miss her.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alden Food Pantry. Checks payable to Alden Food Pantry, PO Box 95 Alden, IA 50006.