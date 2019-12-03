IOWA FALLS-Donna Barker, 76, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is assisting the family with cremation care.
IOWA FALLS-Donna Barker, 76, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is assisting the family with cremation care.