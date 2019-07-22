GRUNDY CENTER-Donna Kay Novak, 68, of Grundy Center, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, of natural causes. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 25, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in Holland. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in Holland. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.