IOWA FALLS - Dorothy J. Burns, 80, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. According to Dorothy’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial for Dorothy J. Burns will take place in the spring. Memorials may be directed to: Dorothy J. Burns Memorial in care of Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Dorothy June Klemme was born June 29, 1939, at Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Last) Klemme. She attended Alden Community Schools, graduating with the Class of 1957. On Sept. 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Marlyn Dyson Burns. She was a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 33 years, retiring in 1993. She then worked at Robinson May for 14 years.