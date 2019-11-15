IOWA FALLS - Dorothy Jean (Lyle) Campbell, 85, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Scenic Manor, Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Dorothy Campbell will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Iowa Falls First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Ave., Iowa Falls. Time of visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. They will be forwarded to Edgewood Iowa Falls, or Bible Truth Publishers.
Dorothy Jean Lyle was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of David and Thelma Ann (Garland) Lyle. She graduated from the Baldwin High School, Baldwin, Pennsylvania, with the class of 1951. She then attended the Pittsburgh College for Women (now Chatham University), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On March 17, 1953, Dorothy was united in marriage to James Lewis Campbell. Dorothy was a member of the Iowa Falls Meeting Room, the Christian Women’s Club, and served on the Edgewood board of directors for over 30 years. She also actively participated in the co-ownership of Campbell Supply. She served the community through various entities. She was an active, caring, and hospitable Christian.