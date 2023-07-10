IOWA FALLS - George Dougan, 75, life-long Iowa Falls resident, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his Iowa Falls home, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Memorial services were held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls. He was laid to rest with military honors at the Northlawn Memory Gardens. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for George and his family.
George Merle Dougan was born on Sept. 1, 1947, to Horace and Darlene (Riley) Dougan in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He attended Iowa Falls High School. George honorably served with the United States Air Force from 1966-1970. He worked as a core driller and welder for 28 years.
On Dec. 29, 1968, George was united in marriage to Mary Ann Rodgers at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
George lived a life full of family and fun. He was an avid storyteller and loved to make people laugh. His interests included bowling, golfing, billiards and woodworking. He made picnic tables for many of his grandchildren.
George’s passion was being a Gideon. He loved passing out bibles and telling people about Jesus. George also loved to travel, and once he was retired he took a mission trip to Africa where he drilled water wells to help give people access to water.
The last few years of his life, he and Mary Ann bought a place in Texas and loved sitting outside, enjoying the warm weather. George never met a stranger. He visited with anyone and everyone he passed.
George Dougan is survived by his wife Mary Ann Dougan of Iowa Falls, Iowa; children: Scott (Julie) Dougan of Newton, Iowa; Andy (Jen) Dougan of Iowa Falls, Iowa; Ryan (Rose) Dougan of Denver, Iowa; and Kady Korbel of Charles City, Iowa; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ted (Lydia) Dougan of Marion, Iowa and sister in-law, Kathy Dougan of Iowa Falls, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ed and Bill Dougan, and one sister in-law, Joy Dougan.