BRADFORD
Joy Dougan, 84, of Bradford, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Heritage Care Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Joy and her family. Joy Loretta (Howe) Dougan passed away peacefully at Heritage Care Center where she had been so loved and cared for by the staff who had become like family. Joy was born in Fairfield, Iowa on Jan. 20, 1937. She was the beloved child of Joe and Wilma (Williamson) Howe. Following high school, Joy moved to Iowa Falls where she met and married the love of her life, Ed Dougan. Together they enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and raised four daughters in Bradford, Iowa. With her vibrant personality, zest for life and quick wit, Joy touched the lives of all who knew her. Joy was a wonderful wife and mother and loved spending time with her “girls” and their family and friends. She and Ed so enjoyed time together, especially going for horse and buggy rides, participating in area draft horse clubs or just quiet times on the porch with Fritz. She was an avid reader, loved quilting and various needle crafts, playing cards and spending time with her Bible study gals. Joy spent many years working at Alexander’s Double “L” in Iowa Falls. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church where she served on several committees including her favorite, delivering flowers to those in the hospitals or care centers. Joy is survived by her loving husband, Ed Dougan; her beloved daughters, Christi Dougan, Cari (Jason DePhillips) Dougan, Shelley (Mark) Schlatter, Debbie (Joe) Kooker; and cherished grandchildren, Gared and Ben Stockwell and Katie Klaver. She is also survived by her wonderful cousin, Don Davis and his family. Joy never knew a stranger and leaves behind many, many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; her dear aunts, Irma Davis and Dorothy Wagoner; as well as her mother-in-law, Darlene Dougan.