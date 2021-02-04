AMES
Suzan Rae Dreyer, 77, of Ames, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with her family at her side, following a long and stoic battle with brain cancer. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Ames. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the Northminster Presbyterian Church website, http://www.amesnpc.org/ and on the Tribute Wall of Suzan’s obituary on the Adams Funeral Home website.
Suzan Rae Hale was born Jan. 18, 1944, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Marguerite (Sanders) Hale. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School, Ellsworth Community College and, after raising two children and being a fulltime homemaker, returned to the classroom and graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing in Des Moines.
In 1965, Suzan was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Dreyer, in Iowa Falls and they established their home in Ames. To this union, two children were born, Cheryl Lyn and Steven William.
For nearly 20 years, Suzan was a hospice nurse and helped facilitate countless bereavement groups for grieving survivors. She is remembered as a gentle and compassionate caregiver, who had an innate ability to perceive patients’ unspoken needs and facilitate the end of life with dignity. Suzan believed in caring for the patient, as well as the patients’ family members, who all shared in the intimate, human experience of death. She reinforced caregivers’ abilities to assuage their loved ones’ physical pain and emotional fears. And Suzan had a gift for validating caregivers’ feelings and perceptions and identifying ways in which they could find a sense of control and calm in situations that, for most, felt unpredictable and chaotic.
Suzan loved music, especially the music of song birds and classical music. Suzan could identify almost any bird by hearing just a few notes of its unique, melodious call. She enjoyed birdwatching and sharing stories of the unique bird varieties she would spy out her living room window or hear during her daily walks, bike rides or rollerblading excursions. In her youth, Suzan was an accomplished oboe player, actor and vocalist. Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed singing in her church choir and performing with several community groups, until her diagnosis prevented it. She passed her passion and talent for musical performance onto her four grandchildren and relished every opportunity to hear and watch them perform at vocal and piano rehearsals and school concerts, All-State Music Festivals, show choir competitions, school musicals and countless madrigals.
Suzan was a Christian and a humble, kind person who put others ahead of herself and was always thankful for what she had and content with who she was. She acknowledged everything in her life - from her upbringing and family to her calling as a wife, mother and nurse, along with her musical talents and friendships - were God’s blessings uniquely chosen for her. Suzan was also a perfectionist, often working long and hard until the task - whether completing paperwork for a patient or practicing a choir piece - was as close to perfection as possible.
Suzan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Margo Harden.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Cheryl Dreyer of Ames; son, Steven (Courtney Chabot) Dreyer of Johnston, Iowa; grandchildren, Kristen Frueh, Jacob “Jack” Dreyer, William “Jasper” Dreyer and Nicholas Dreyer.
Remembered with love by her brothers, Richard (Linda) Hale of Concord, New Hampshire; Daniel (Robin) Hale of Mesa, Arizona; David (Ahdoña) Hale of Pie Town, New Mexico; and her sisters, Sandy (John) Groethe of Richfield, Minnesota; Jane (Bob) Moss of Spring, Texas; and Joelle (Tom) Floren of Johnston, Iowa.
A fitting memorial to Suzan would be to hold her in your thoughts as a faithful and gracious person, who served her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ with healing, compassion, patience and love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northminster Presbyterian Church, to help support music ministries.
Now, she can sing with the Angels.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Suzan’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
